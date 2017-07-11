Robbery threat prompts closure of several Key Bank branches

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A robbery threat forced several Key Bank branches in the Greater Portland Area to close midday Tuesday.

Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin said the threat came in that morning from another agency. In response, police provided extra security throughout the day and Key Bank officials decided to close several branches.

"We had received a notification from the local police about a security issue," KeyBank Senior Communications Manager Karen Crane told the Portland Press Herald. "It’s several branches, all in the Portland and South Portland area."

Lt. Martin said the threat seemed to target a branch on Brighton Road, which closed years ago. He also said the threat was made with a specific time associated with it.

That time has since passed without any unusual incidents.

"We did what we had to in Portland, and Windham P.D. is conducting an investigation of the facts," Crane told the newspaper.

Officers are trying to track down the source of the threat.

© 2017 WCSH-TV