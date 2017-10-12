Robbers burst into Bangor home, tie up residents

A robbery at an apartment on Brown Street in Bangor brought several officers to investigate

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Residents of an apartment in Bangor were overpowered and tied down as robbers made away with their valuables.

Responding to a call at the home on Brown Street, Bangor police arrived around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators were told by residents that three white men had forced their way into the home. The robbers left with a haul of cash, jewelry and electronics.

Police said none of the residents was seriously hurt despite being tied down.

Although police assured neighbors that the robbery did not appear to be a random act, they also offered a few basic safety precautions:

Keep doors and windows secured

Be careful about opened the door to strangers

Report suspicious activity

To report information about this case to Bangor police, call (207) 947-7384. Select option 6 to keep your identity anonymous.

© 2017 WCSH-TV