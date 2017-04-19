Rob Gronkowski Crashes Sean Spicer's White House Press Briefing

(NBC Boston) -- Rob Gronkowski crashed a White House press briefing on Wednesday, drawing laughs from the press corps.



White House press secretary Sean Spicer's briefing had been going on for about 20 minutes when Gronkowski poked his head around the corner of the stage.



“Sean, you need some help?” Gronkowski said.



“I think I got this, but thank you,” Spicer responded.

“You sure?” Gronk replied.

Watch: Patriots' Rob Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing https://t.co/8CDLezjsUI — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 19, 2017



Gronkowski's surprise appearance got a loud laugh out of the assembled media. Spicer kept his composure, though, quickly returning to the subject at hand.

"That was cool," Spicer said with a laugh. "How do you follow that?"



The Patriots are at the White House on Wednesday to accept congratulations from President Donald Trump for their Super Bowl victory.

