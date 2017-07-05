WCSH
Close

Roads reopen after suspicious package scare in Topsham

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 11:34 AM. EDT July 05, 2017

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After checking on a package they described as suspicious, police gave the all clear to reopen Home Depot in Topsham and surrounding roads.

Police closed off the area for the better part of an hour Wednesday morning until they could safely remove the package.

While police kept a safe distance, they probed the package using a robot designed to handle potentially explosive devices.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories