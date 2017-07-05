Roads reopen after suspicious package scare in Topsham

As part of their investigation into a suspicious package near Home Depot in Topsham, police deployed a robot designed for handling potential explosives

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After checking on a package they described as suspicious, police gave the all clear to reopen Home Depot in Topsham and surrounding roads.

Police closed off the area for the better part of an hour Wednesday morning until they could safely remove the package.

Roads were closed around Home Depot in Topsham while police checked a suspicious package

While police kept a safe distance, they probed the package using a robot designed to handle potentially explosive devices.

© 2017 WCSH-TV