Richmond man dies in pickup truck after fire

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Maine State Police said that the man who died in a pickup truck fire in Richmond early Saturday morning was 44 year old Jerry Kiesow.

Kiesow formerly resided on Bettle Road in Richmond, Maine. The State Medical Examiner's Office is continuing their work on determining what the cause of death was.

The pickup truck was discovered ablaze at about 3:30 AM on Saturday, and it was parked on Lincoln Street. The State Fire Marshall's Office also sent investigators to the scene, along with Richmond Police.

