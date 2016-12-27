Richmond latest in string of Maine towns to consider marijuana-related moratorium

Richmond proposes pot ban (Photo: WCSH)

RICHMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Maine Recreational marijuana will soon be legal in Maine and towns and cities are trying to determine how to deal with the new law- the latest of which is Richmond.

At 6:00 Tuesday night in the Richmond Town Office, the town Planning Board and residents will discuss a proposal for a temporary ban on recreational marijuana retail shops, as well as social clubs where the substance can be consumed.

There are currently no state regulations on these outlets. Additionally they aren't included in municipal land use and zoning regulations- all of which means the town has the power to ban the spaces in question completely. Richmond was one of the eight out of 10 Sagadahoc County towns to vote in favor of legal recreational pot. However, Richmond town officials say they're unsure if that means residents approve of it being sold in retail shops in the town. But some people in town say Richmond needs all the help it can get when it comes to economic growth.

"I think it would be a great boost to the economy here, it's a poor town," said resident Melanie Nickerson.

"The vote was so close in Richmond," said Richmond Town Manager Janet Smith. "Was it that they were voting 'yes' for just the fact that they could have recreational marijuana? With the 'no' votes, were they voting all marijuana down, or were they voting because of the social clubs and retail shops, and didn't have a problem with the recreational?"

After the meeting, the proposal will move to a vote on January 18th during a town meeting at 6pm at Marcia Buker Elementary School. If the moratorium is passes, it was last for 180 days, retroactive as of November 23. Smith said that will give to town time to figure out how to move forward with something they've never faced before.

Smith said she hopes Tuesday night's meeting opens up a healthy conversation between residents and town officials.

