Retired K9 for Bath Police passes away

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Bath Police Department announced Thursday the passing of K9- Keylo, a 10-year veteran of the department.

"She lived a wonderful 14 years, 10 of them as the K9 for our Department with her handler, Cpl. Michelle Small," they wrote in a Facebook post.

Keylo joined the Department on August 24th, 2002. Cpl. Small and Keylo graduated from the 19th Basic Canine Patrol School in 2003.

The department says Keylo found a despondent male who was threatening suicide on her first shift back.

"Keylo located a lot more people over the years, and introduced herself to a few criminals also. Keylo had over 1,000 calls for service during her career between patrol and narcotics work. She was well respected in the law enforcement community for her hard work."

"In 2013, Keylo retired from the Department. She continued to live with Cpl. Small and her family.

Rest in Peace Keylo! You are gone, but will never be forgotten."

