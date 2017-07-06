Restoration begins at Fort Gorges, entrance of Portland Harbor

Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette: (Left to Right) Seven and Black Sheep make their way past Fort Gorges during the MS Regatta Saturday, August 15, 2009 (Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Civil War-era fort at the entrance to Portland Harbor is being made more accessible to the public.

The Inner Court Yard Of Fort Gorges In Casco Bay Near Portland, Maine. (Photo by Education Images/UIG via Getty Images) (Photo: Education Images)

City spokeswoman Jessica Grondin says a public-private partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers aims to preserve Fort Gorges, which she called an "untapped treasure."

Looking down the corridor on the second floor of Fort Gorges in Portland, ME (Photo: Mark Marchesi)

Friends of Fort Gorges tells the Portland Press Herald that the current project includes the installation of railings and gates throughout the fort to improve safety. The group hopes to one day host public events including musical and theater performances.

The fortress is open to the public but can be accessed only by private boats. The fortification is named after Sir Ferdinando Gorges, who in the early 1600s was credited with discovering the land that is now Maine.



