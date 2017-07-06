Restoration begins at Fort Gorges, entrance of Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Civil War-era fort at the entrance to Portland Harbor is being made more accessible to the public.
City spokeswoman Jessica Grondin says a public-private partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers aims to preserve Fort Gorges, which she called an "untapped treasure."
Friends of Fort Gorges tells the Portland Press Herald that the current project includes the installation of railings and gates throughout the fort to improve safety. The group hopes to one day host public events including musical and theater performances.
The fortress is open to the public but can be accessed only by private boats. The fortification is named after Sir Ferdinando Gorges, who in the early 1600s was credited with discovering the land that is now Maine.
