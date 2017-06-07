Reports of earthquake, loud rumble in Waldo County

Seismic ram courtsey of Colby College.

WALDO COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Several viewers are reporting they felt tremors Wednesday morning at around 6:32 a.m. in the Monroe and Frankfurt area in Waldo county.

Waldo Emergency Managment Agency officials say numerous people have been calling reporting they felt the tremor and heard a loud rumbling.

Waldo EMA official Dale Rowley lives in Winterport and says he heard the sound himself around 6:35 a.m. Rowley says he thought the rumbling was someone blasting ledge.

Rowley says people in Winterport and Frankfurt are reporting hearing the loud rumble.

James Frye of Monroe says his house is in on a slab and his whole house shook. Frye says the shake was powerful enough to knock things off his shelves.

One woman in Monroe says she heard a rumble and felt shaking that lasted a short time. She says nothing was broken in her home but it was quite a rumble.

NEWS CENTER is working to confirm if an actual earthquake took place.

