Reporters can get down, too

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) -- Reporters may be buttoned up on TV, but throw them on a jumbotron, and all of that will go out the window.

NEWS CENTER's own Tennyson Coleman was seen busting a move at the Celtic's game Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls at the TD Garden.

Bell Biv DeVoe's "Poison" came on, and he just couldn't help himself.

"When your favorite 90s song comes on and you make it onto the Jumotron #Poision #NBAPlayoffs2017," he tweeted.

When your favorite 90s song comes on and you make it onto the Jumbotron #Poison #NBAPlayoffs2017 https://t.co/X8c6b9X9UU — Tennyson D. Coleman (@TennysonTV) April 16, 2017

Celtics fan dancing to Bell Biv DeVoe's Poison. pic.twitter.com/YTIdC5YB07 — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 16, 2017

