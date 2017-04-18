WCSH
Reporters can get down, too

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 11:55 AM. EDT April 18, 2017

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) -- Reporters may be buttoned up on TV, but throw them on a jumbotron, and all of that will go out the window.

NEWS CENTER's own Tennyson Coleman was seen busting a move at the Celtic's game Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls at the TD Garden.

Bell Biv DeVoe's "Poison" came on, and he just couldn't help himself.

"When your favorite 90s song comes on and you make it onto the Jumotron #Poision #NBAPlayoffs2017," he tweeted.

 

 

