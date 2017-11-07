Report: Hunter charged with manslaughter in death of Hebron woman

The man who shot and killed Karen Wrentzel on the first day of hunting season has been charged with manslaughter, according to the Sun Journal.

The Sun Journal reports Robert Trundy, 38, of Hebron, is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Oxford County Superior Court.

A criminal complaint filed by the Attorney General's Office shows Trundy is charged with manslaughter in the death of Karen Wrentzel, 34, of Hebron, The Sun Journal reported. She was shot October 28.

© 2017 WCSH-TV