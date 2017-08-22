Rep. Bruce Poliquin reveals new resource for Maine veterans

Tuesday Rep. Bruce Poliquin announced a plan that some veterans in Maine's Second Congressional District hope will help solve the problems they are facing.

Rep. Poliquin revealed a new Veteran Advisory Panel at a press conference in Bangor. The event was attended by veterans who will also sit on the panel. They spoke about their hopes for the resource.

"These folks worked very hard. They gave us our freedom," Poliquin said, "the least I can do is work hard for them now."

The panel will consist of veterans from the second district. They will meet with the Congressman throughout the year to discuss the issues most important to Maine veterans. Poliquin says he will then convey those concerns to Congress.

Joy Asuncion, a US Navy retired Senior Chief, is one of panel members out of Waldo County. She served in the military for 20 years and has been helping other veterans ever since.

"We've been working together for the last couple of years, connecting veterans to help with different issues," Asuncion said, "this just now gives us more exposure."

Poliquin says access to healthcare continues to be the priority for veterans in rural parts of the state.

Maine is home to nearly 125,000 veterans.

