Renewed effort to build casino in Maine

The approach to seeking signatures for a petition for a new casino has some people concerned. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Organizers of an effort to have Maine voters allow new slot machines or a casino in York County have told the state it has enough signatures.



The Maine Secretary of State's office says it has received petitions from a group that led a costly effort that failed last spring.



The office has 30 days from when the petition was submitted to certify signatures.



The Maine Senate this year rejected a bill to create a casino in Cumberland or York counties.



A separate effort to put a casino on the ballot failed because supporters didn't get enough signatures to put the proposal on the ballot.



The secretary of state's office said the effort fell short because tens of thousands of signatures were invalid.

