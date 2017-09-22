Remembering Alanna Schiffhauer's cancer battle

Alanna Schiffhauer

BOISE - Alanna Schiffhauer, a 7-year-old Fruitland girl battling cancer, captured hearts all over the Treasure Valley.

Her family and our communities came together to give her every opportunity to live life to the utmost while she was in the fight of her life.

Today, her valiant fight against cancer ended and Alanna passed away.

So we want to take a look back at some of the stories we did with this remarkable little girl who touched so many of us.

Watch the video to see our full report.

