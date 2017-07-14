Remains found in North Dartmouth, Mass., ID'd as missing fugitive

Donald Eugene Webb (Photo: via NECN)

NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. (NECN) — Human remains found buried in a yard in Massachusetts on Thursday have been identified as those of fugitive Donald Eugene Webb, bringing to a close a decades long search for the suspected cop killer.

The FBI and state police in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania discovered remains Thursday at the home of Webb's ex-wife in North Dartmouth.

