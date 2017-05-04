Remains found at Sanford construction site

An excavator at the site of a future Sanford gas station where human remains were discovered.

A construction project in Sanford comes to a halt after human remains are found beneath the foundation of the future gas station. The land on Main Street used to be a cemetery according to a local expert, but it was moved in the 1930s.

Sanford Police Chief Thomas Connolly thinks the remains could be from a child and there's nothing suspicious about them.

There's also evidence the bones were kept in some sort of casket.

City historical groups will visit the site on Friday to see if they can uncover anything else.

Paul Auger of the Sanford Historical Committee says they are optimistic they can identify the remains found today and hopefully rebury the bones with family members.

