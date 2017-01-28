Refugee family's American dreams turn to nightmare as Trump order traps daughter in Iraq

Labed Alalhanfy 49, an Iraqi refugee, with his daughters Omaima 13, left and Jumana, 19, right, in Portland's Monument Square on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

(PORTLAND PRESS HERALD) -- What should have been the excitement of long-held dreams of coming to America finally being fulfilled has turned into a nightmare for an Iraqi family newly arrived in Maine.

Labed Alalhanfy, 49, and his wife, Soso, and two daughters, Jumana, 19, and Omaima, 13, arrived Tuesday in New Jersey from Baghdad and flew into Portland the next day. They were excited to be free from the threat they faced because of Alalhanfy’s ties to the United States through his work as an interpreter for the U.S. Army and other U.S. agencies and to discover a new life in Maine.

