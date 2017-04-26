Refrigerator truck fire spreads to Hannaford warehouse

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Heavy smoke and flames damaged the Hannaford grocery store warehouse on Wednesday night.

Firefighters said it started in a refrigerated tractor trailer truck, which was docked at a bay in the back of the building. The flames spread into the warehouse, and activated the fire alarms around 8:18 p.m., according to Captain Robb Couture of the South Portland Fire Department.

When firefighters got to the scene, one trailer was totally engulfed in flames, two more trucks were threatened, and the building was sustaining heavy smoke damage.

Couture said 80 people were working in the warehouse at the time of the fire. Everyone got out safely, according to firefighters.

He said the challenge fighting the fire was having so many trailers parked up against the warehouse in the bays waiting to be loaded or unloaded.

"Obviously very close quarters -- the trailers are in very close quarters, the trailers are very close together and until they actually got the bulk of the fire controlled, there was no way to actually hook those trailers and pull them away from the building," said Capt. Couture. "The biggest thing for us when we come to a building of this size with this many people working in it is just that everyone was out safely when we got here and the fire suppression system doing its job."

© 2017 WCSH-TV