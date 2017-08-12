Rednecks get their own summer festival in Maine

(Photo: WCSH)

HEBRON, Maine (AP) - The forecast calls for a lot of beer, barbecue and loud music this weekend at the event in Maine formerly known as the Redneck Olympics.



The event gets underway in earnest this weekend in Hebron, Maine, where events include mud runs for trucks, toilet seat horseshoes and a muddy tug-of-war.



The event started off as the Redneck Olympics but is now officially known as the "Redneck (Blank)" after the real Olympics threatened to sue.



Unlike the real Olympics, athletic skill is not a requirement. Organizer Harold Brooks said the event is all about hard-working people having fun.

© 2017 Associated Press