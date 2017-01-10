Redeveloping the former Bucksport mill

BUCKSPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Thousands of jobs have been lost because of pulp and paper mill closings throughout the state. One of the latest ones was the Verso Mill in Bucksport, which has been demolished. But, now comes word that the town will be getting a federal grant to help transform that property and hopefully create new jobs.

The Verso Paper Mill in Bucksport was once the backbone of this small community. But since it closed back in 2014, residents say nothing has been the same.



“It's kind of a sad feeling, really, because this was the town's bloodline, this mill,” said David Silva, a former worker.



He said many people were laid off who depended on the mill.



“Those were good jobs with good pay,” said Silva.

The Eastern Maine Development Corporation is helping clean-up this- 117 acre- site for future economic development.



“I look at it as a chance to move on and get something new in there and move Bucksport in another direction,” said Silva.



Since it's on the waterfront, he says there's great opportunities for other businesses to thrive. However...



“It won’t be the same,” said Silva.



But, he said it is a step in the right direction.



“I think that's very good. It's going to happen. There's nothing we can do about it so the sooner we can move on and put something new there, the better off for the town and people it'll be,” said Silva. “Without it, it leaves a big hole, obviously. You've got to move on and move ahead.”

There are a couple of rumors of what might become of the space but nothing has been confirmed yet.

