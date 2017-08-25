Red Shift: Claws count down to season opener

The Maine Red Claws (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- As Paul Revere might have said if he were a basketball fans, "The Red Claws are coming!"

The schedule for the new season is out with plenty of time for fans to plan their visits to see Maine's NBA G League team at their home court at the Portland Expo.

The Claws open their season at home on Nov. 3 against the Delaware 87ers. For their final opponent, they'll play the Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario on Mar. 24 for a total of 50 games.

That gives the Claws barely more than two months to field a team. Through a trade this week, the Claws acquired the returning player rights for Bryce Cotton and an additional second round draft pick. Standing 6'1", Cotton is a guard with 23 games of experience in the NBA.

Open tryouts will also help the Red Claws fill out their roster. Coaches will be on hand to gauge the talent of prospective players on Sept. 23 from 1-4 p.m. at the Boston Celtics training center in Waltham, Mass.

