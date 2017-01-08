Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donations

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment and help save patient lives.
The American Red Cross says they received about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed. Snowstorms and severe weather have also impacted donations. Nearly 100 blood drives were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.
To find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org.
Or check out the list below of donation events happening here in Maine.
Auburn
1/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Flagship Cinemas Auburn, 730 Center Street
Lewiston
1/9/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, 415 Lisbon St
Mechanic Falls
1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mechanic Falls Town Hall, 108 Lewiston Street
Poland
1/7/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Poland Town Hall, 1223 Maine Street, Rt. 26
Bridgton
1/8/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shawnee Peak Ski Resort Bridgton, 119 Mountain Road
Falmouth
1/18/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Martyrs Church, 266 foreside road
1/4/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., TideSmart Global Falmouth, 380 USRoute 1
Freeport
1/17/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., LLBean Retail Store Freeport, 95 Main Street
Gray
1/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Gray, 15 Lewiston Rd
Harpswell
1/16/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road
Portland
1/5/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Maine Medical Center Brighton Campus, 335 Brighton Avenue
Scarborough
1/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Maximilian Church, 150 Black Point Rd
Westbrook
1/5/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olympia Sports, 15 Bradley Dr
Augusta
1/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ballard Center, 6 Chestnut St
1/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MaineGeneral Medical Center, 35 Medical Center Parkway
Hallowell
1/13/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ice Vault of Maine Hallowell, 203 Whitten Road
Waterville
1/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MaineGeneral Medical Center, 149 North Street
Bath
1/10/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre Street
Bowdoin
1/4/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., FHC Inc., 1201 Main Street
Topsham
1/4/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Martial Arts Academy Topsham, 126 Main Street
1/7/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Smitty's Cinema, 65 Topsham Fair Road
Alfred
1/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alfred Masonic Hall, 165 Waterboro Road
Berwick
1/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, 37 School Street
Biddeford
1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Walmart, 525 Alfred Rd
1/16/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Southern Maine Health Care, 1 Medical Center Drive
Buxton
1/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road
Kennebunk
1/17/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Marthas Church, 34 Portland Rd.
Kittery
1/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Rd
Limerick
1/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Matthews Church, 19 Dora Lane
Saco
1/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, 68 Ocean Park Road
Sanford
1/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Toms of Maine, 27 Community Drive
1/20/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunkin Donuts Sanford, 925 Main Street
Wells
1/7/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trailblazers Family Club, 102 Bills Lane
York
1/11/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stonewall Kitchen, 2 Stonewall Lane
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs