WCSH
Close
Closings Alert 6 closing alerts
Close

Red Cross issues emergency call for blood donations

Kelsey Fabian, WCSH 8:01 AM. EST January 08, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment and help save patient lives.  

The American Red Cross says they received about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed. Snowstorms and severe weather have also impacted donations. Nearly 100 blood drives were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.
 
To find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org.
 
Or check out the list below of donation events happening here in Maine.
Auburn
1/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Flagship Cinemas Auburn, 730 Center Street
 
Lewiston
1/9/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, 415 Lisbon St
 
Mechanic Falls
1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mechanic Falls Town Hall, 108 Lewiston Street
 
Poland
1/7/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Poland Town Hall, 1223 Maine Street, Rt. 26
 
Bridgton
1/8/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Shawnee Peak Ski Resort Bridgton, 119 Mountain Road
 
Falmouth
1/18/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Martyrs Church, 266 foreside road
1/4/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., TideSmart Global Falmouth, 380 USRoute 1
 
Freeport
1/17/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., LLBean Retail Store Freeport, 95 Main Street
Gray
1/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Gray, 15 Lewiston Rd
 
Harpswell
1/16/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road
 
Portland
1/5/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Maine Medical Center Brighton Campus, 335 Brighton Avenue
 
Scarborough
1/17/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Maximilian Church, 150 Black Point Rd
 
Westbrook
1/5/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olympia Sports, 15 Bradley Dr
 
Augusta
1/19/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ballard Center, 6 Chestnut St
1/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MaineGeneral Medical Center, 35 Medical Center Parkway
 
Hallowell
1/13/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ice Vault of Maine Hallowell, 203 Whitten Road
 
Waterville
1/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MaineGeneral Medical Center, 149 North Street
 
Bath
1/10/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 303 Centre Street
 
Bowdoin
1/4/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., FHC Inc., 1201 Main Street
 
Topsham
1/4/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Martial Arts Academy Topsham, 126 Main Street
1/7/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Smitty's Cinema, 65 Topsham Fair Road
 
Alfred
1/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alfred Masonic Hall, 165 Waterboro Road
 
Berwick
1/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, 37 School Street
 
Biddeford
1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Walmart, 525 Alfred Rd
1/16/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Southern Maine Health Care, 1 Medical Center Drive
 
Buxton
1/10/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road
 
Kennebunk
1/17/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Marthas Church, 34 Portland Rd.
 
Kittery
1/19/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Rd
 
Limerick
1/9/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Matthews Church, 19 Dora Lane
 
Saco
1/18/2017: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, 68 Ocean Park Road
 
Sanford
1/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Toms of Maine, 27 Community Drive
1/20/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dunkin Donuts Sanford, 925 Main Street
 
Wells
1/7/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trailblazers Family Club, 102 Bills Lane
 
York
1/11/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Stonewall Kitchen, 2 Stonewall Lane
 

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories