Recreational marijuana use remains up in the air for Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- More than one year after Maine voters passed the legalization of recreational marijuana, lawmakers have still not passed a bill regarding its sales and use -- they hope to pass the newest bill before February 1, 2018.

“Communities want clarity, law enforcement wants clarity.” Representative Teresa Pierce said. Pierce is the House Chair of the joint select committee on marijuana implementation. She and others on the committee have been working tirelessly to draft a bill that works for everyone.



Though lawmakers feel this new bill will ease the minds of many, some people still have their reservations.

Michelle Caminos is concerned about the consequences this bill would bring for her son. The five-year-old has a brain tumor and seizure disorder, he relies on medical marijuana to live happily.

By merging medical and recreational use guidelines she worries this bill would create a roadblock for him and the specific doses he needs.

“Somebody who's focused on making a lot of money and selling recreationally, they're not gonna have any interest in that,” Caminos said. “That means patient access is severely being threatened when we were talking about merging these programs.... it's very scary for those relying on it.”



Other concerns include how easy it could be for children to access the drug, social clubs regulations and guidelines for law enforcement.

Those behind the bill feel their revisions will address a lot of those concerns and they have requested another three month moratorium for some uses.

However, lawmakers say the longer it takes to put regulations in the place the more at risk communities become.



“It’s important for the safety of our youth and communities to get something passed,” Pierce said. “The longer we go without her regulated market up and running the more the black market thrives that creates those moments where kids can get those things.”

