Records: Rising number of asylum-seekers receiving city aid

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Records show that the number of asylum-seekers receiving aid from the city of Lewiston could nearly double this year compared to the last fiscal year.



The Sun Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2kbwqaF) that figures from the Social Services Department show that General Assistance has been provided to 355 asylum-seekers in the first half of this fiscal year- July 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2016. That's compared to 416 who received aid in fiscal year 2015-16.



City officials confirmed Monday that 60 new "intakes" are scheduled next month.



General Assistance is a state-funded welfare program for people who need vouchers for food, shelter and other necessities. Asylum-seekers can only receive it for up to two years.



Mayor Robert Macdonald says he met with Republican Gov. Paul LePage on Friday to discuss the issue.

