Rain, snow could slicken roads in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Slick driving conditions are expected across most of Maine and parts of New Hampshire as the region as a mix of rain and snow moves through.
The National Weather Service says freezing rain and sleet Monday night will change to rain in southern New Hampshire and along the Maine coast, while northern New Hampshire and the rest of Maine will see a wintry mix of precipitation. Some areas may see snow and sleet accumulation of up to 2 inches, along with ice.
Parts of southern and northern Vermont also were under a freezing rain advisory.
