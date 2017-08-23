Racism is wrong says LePage, but so is violent resistance

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- At the same time he praised protesters for standing up against racism, Gov. Paul LePage also warned them against letting their convictions lead them to violence.

The racial fissures exposed by the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia were the focus of the Governor's weekly radio address, released on Wednesday morning.

"I condemn anyone who believes in the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacy or racism," said LePage. "It has no place in our country."

He recounted the history of Ku Klux Klan activity in Maine, saying that he felt personally targeted. "They came after Franco-Americans because they hated Catholics," said LePage. "They hated my family."

But LePage also directed his reproach at ideologues on the far-left of the political spectrum whom he accused of stifling free speech under the guise of opposing racism.

These leftists call themselves anti-fascists, but their techniques are right out the fascist playbook. They deprive the First Amendment rights of people who disagree with them. They use hate speech against the people they accuse of hatred.

The media also shared in LePage's recrimination. He bristled at the suggestion that he somehow condoned racism by not immediately denouncing events like the Charlottesville rally that happen outside of Maine. LePage claimed the media bears responsibility for staying silent about violence from left-wing protesters

