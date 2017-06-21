Quick response puts out building blaze in Westbrook

(Photo: Bystander courtesy Westbrook FD)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — No one was hurt Wednesday night in a fire that engulfed a residential building near downtown Westbrook.

Flames from the two-alarm blaze at 44 Dana Court could be seen from across the Presumpscot River and beyond.

Crews from Westbrook Fire Rescue and mutual aid departments responded and, according to the fire department, swiftly extinguished the fire and prevented further property loss.

After posting videos to its Facebook page, the department stressed the importance of safety: "This sequence of videos shows how fast a fire can spread and why having working smoke detectors and rapidly evacuating buildings on fire is so important."

The fire remained under investigation as of last Wednesday night, though Westbrook FD said the cause is suspected to be "improperly discarded smoking material."

© 2017 WCSH-TV