Questions linger around Portland man's disappearance

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The last time friends and family heard from missing Portland man Sebastian Kelley was exactly a month ago -- they say their hope is slowly fading.

"This amount of time is not normal, something is wrong," Kelley's high school sweetheart Jessica Marr said. "It's torture, it's pure torture -- I would just like some answers, something."

Marr describes Kelley, as a man with a good heart who loves to laugh. "He was funny, he was silly, he was very respectful he made me feel comfortable just being myself." Marr said. The two have a three-year-old daughter together and while they went their separate ways romantically, their relationship remained close. When Kelley stopped all contact with her in June, she knew instantly that something wasn't right.

"It's hard because I feel like foul play is a big you know elephant in the room at this point," Marr said. "You know obviously something is wrong".

Portland Police say family and friends last saw Kelley on June 17th near Gilman Street in Portland. They're guarded about giving up any more details and say they're following up on all leads that come in. Kelley's fiance Cassie Doughty says police told her one tip led to the search over the weekend in the Presumpscot River. But still, they're no closer to answers.

As the days turn to months -- Marr says the families flicker of hope is fading. They hope someone can lead them to answers instead of more dead ends. "Just please don't hold back, give us something you know, anything -- we just want answers," Marr said.

