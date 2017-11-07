Question 1 fails: voters say no to York County casino

Voters in Maine say they don't want a third casino in the state.

The casino proposal failed in a statewide vote on Tuesday.

"I never doubted it," said No on 1 campaign spokesperson Roy Lenardson. "The legislature was on top of this, the governor was involved in this, and the media reported on this relentlessly. They covered every detail. Voters weighed in, they made a good decision and they had the information they needed so it was a good day."

With 489 out of 584 precincts reporting, the votes went 83 percent No, 17 percent Yes.

You don't ever expect that. We knew we had some good numbers, but you get north of 80% – I don't think people agree 80% of the time ever, so its a big day," said Lenardson.

The ballot question was written in such a way that only gambling entrepreneur Shawn Scott's company could run it. It would have been located at a yet-to-be-determined location in the southern part of the state.

"I want to thank everyone for joining in what we thought and still believe is a great project for Maine, producing jobs and tax revenue investment into Maine. This did not go our way, but it's just how things work out sometimes," Scott said in his concession speech.

Scott was not available for comment after his concession speech.

Supporters of the proposal said it would prove to be a windfall for schools, jobs and the economy.



Opponents peppered traffic medians with signs decrying it as a "wicked shady deal." Critics included Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage.



During this campaign, the Maine ethics commission imposed a record $500,000 in fines against four pro-casino committees.



Existing casinos are in Oxford and Bangor.

© 2017 Associated Press