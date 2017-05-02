Putting pressure on pay inequality

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Some state legislators may have found a probable solution to help fight the gender wage gap.

On Tuesday legislators in Augusta proposed a bill banning employers from asking job applicants how much they earned at their previous or current job (LD 1259).

US Department of Labor statistics show women make 78 cents on the dollar earned by men.

Supporters of the pay equality bill say not allowing employers to ask prospective employees about their salary history will allow employees to be judged on a leveled playing field.

Opponents argue it will be difficult for employers in sales to determine a salary for their prospective hires.

Since the bill is protected by the human rights commission- this will also apply to men and women living with disabilities and members of the LGBT community.

