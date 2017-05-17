WCSH
Putnam County man in critical condition after rattlesnake bites him

Witnesses say he was trying to kiss the snake before it bit him.

Jacob Rodriguez, WTLV 11:06 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

A Bostwick man is in critical condition after a rattlesnake bit him Tuesday afternoon in Putnam County, authorities say.

Putnam County Fire Rescue responded to Airport Estates Road after getting a call about the snakebite around 4:30 p.m., says a fire rescue captain.

The man was conscious but had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Authorities believe the snake is an eastern diamondback rattlesnake.

This story is developing. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

