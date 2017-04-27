Push to sue pharmaceutical companies over opioid crisis

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A group of Mainers struggling with addictions want some of the country's largest drug makers held responsible in court.

They are asking the state's top attorney to file a class action lawsuit to make pharmaceutical companies pay for drug treatment programs.

Dawson Julia, a medical marijuana caregiver, works with patients hooked on opiates. He delivered written testimony to the Maine attorney general's office Thursday morning.

Julia says Attorney General Janet Mills is considering taking legal action against pharmaceutical companies for their alleged role in sparking the opioid crisis. He says he was asked to submit as many letters as possible from patients who say these drug companies misrepresented the safety profile of powerful painkillers and minimized the risk of addiction.

One of those letters is from Taylor Hodson, a young mother from Fairfield. She says she got hooked after she was prescribed hydrocodone for a wrist injury while in high school.

"I was only 14 at the time, it was an addictive drug and if they would have told me I wouldn't be in the situation I am today," Hodson said. She is now clean thanks to medical marijuana and group therapy.

Attorney General Mills did not respond to our request for an interview. A spokesman said the AG would not confirm or deny any information about a potential investigation, which has to remain confidential under state law.

