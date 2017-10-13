Puerto Rican puppies ride the waggin' train to Maine

NEWS CENTER's Cory Froomkin and Jeana Roth of the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland give a warm welcome to 25 dogs and 1 cat on their first day in Maine after escaping from the ravages of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A little Maine hospitality got tails wagging again for a bunch of animals that lived through the trauma of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Twenty-five dogs and one cat arrived at The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland early Thursday morning to find new homes.

NEWS CENTER's Cory Froomkin was one of the first Mainers to greet the transplanted pups. He and Jeana Roth from the Refuge League took turns holding them during the MORNING REPORT to calm their shivering. Rather than nervousness, Roth said the puppies were adjusting to the cooler Maine climate.

