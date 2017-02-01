Protests, Violence Prompts UC Berkeley to Cancel Milo Yiannopoulos Event

Protesters watch a bonfire on Sproul Plaza during a rally against the scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. Ben Margot / AP

A scheduled speech by controversial Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California, Berkeley led to violent protests that caused the event to be called off, the university said.

A fire was set outside a building, and video by NBC Bay Area showed a group of people grab a metal barricade and smash it against a door.

Yiannopoulos said on Facebook that he was evacuated and blamed "violent left-wing protesters."

The university said the event was called off at around 6 p.m. local time "amid violence, destruction of property and out of concern for public safety," and estimated 1,500 people were outside the venue.

It wasn't immediately clear if police made arrests. The performance was scheduled for 8 p.m.

UC Berkeley police said multiple dispersal orders were given for the protest and people were told to leave campus or avoid the area. A witness said a large crowd at Sproul Plaza yelled "No Trump, no Milo" and police used a megaphone to announce it was called off.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence and unlawful behavior that was on display and deeply regret that those tactics will now overshadow the efforts to engage in legitimate and lawful protest against the performer's presence and perspectives," UC Berkeley said in a statement.

Yiannopoulos' critics say he has a history of making offensive comments related to race and religion. He made headlines earlier this year after he was banned from Twitter following online harassment of "Ghostbusters" star Leslie Jones.

Berkeley announced on Twitter at around 6:20 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. ET) that the event was canceled.

"The Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down," Yiannopoulos said on Facebook after the Berkeley event was canceled.

It's the second time a planned event featuring Yiannopoulos was canceled due to protests. A Republican college group called off an event at UC Davis on Jan. 14 amid protests.

Berkeley protest organizer Ronald Cruz earlier told NBC Bay Area that demonstrations would be held to oppose what he characterized as hateful rhetoric.

"He's a neo-fascist who has notoriously fostered a lynch mob mentality in his audiences," Cruz told the station.

UC Berkeley said in a statement after the event was canceled that extra officers were deployed and "Multiple methods of crowd control were in place."

The fire is out now. People just milling around, listening to drummers. But this is what it looked like #MiloAtCal @UCBerkeley @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/lsIeNLNbBS — Raquel Maria Dillon (@RaquelMDillon) February 2, 2017

"Ultimately, and unfortunately, however, it was simply impossible to maintain order given the level of threat, disruption and violence," the college said.

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved