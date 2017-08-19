Thousands descend on Boston for rally, protests

BOSTON, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER/NECN) -- Protesters and supports are set to descend upon Boston Common Saturday afternoon.

Boston city officials made it clear there tolerance level for any violence would be very low.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was steadfast in his stance about what people should do Saturday. He made it clear people should stay away but said, 'If you're coming, don't bring weapons of any kind," said Walsh. "Any signs on sticks ... and know that any bag you bring may be subject to search.'

"Boston Free Speech" rally takes is set to start at noon Saturday on Boston Common and police have been seen in force as early as 10 am.

According to NECN, more than 500 concrete barriers and cameras were set up by officers to help control what is expected to be thousands of people on the scene.

Critics from across the country have spoken out against because several of its speakers slated for the rally have had ties to white nationalism groups.

Boston officials expected counter protesters to show up in numbers, leading to concerns of crowd violence in light of the incidents in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend.

According to NECN, counter-protesters began their efforts just after 9:30 a.m. ahead of the noon "free speech" rally. A speaker asked white people who came to be mindful of their presence and asked them to be "buffers" between people of color and police.

MBTA officials announced Saturday morning that it would be closing the Park Street and Boylston Street stations at noon for public safety reasons. The stations will reopen when crowds from the rally subside.

