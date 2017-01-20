Human chains, pepper-spray at inauguration day protests

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Tension is building as protesters are forming human chains and police are using pepper-spray to move protesters away from inauguration checkpoints in D.C. Friday morning.

Protesters have been flocking into the downtown area and are taking to the streets just hours before Donald Trump is sworn in as president. Several different groups of protesters are scattered across the District voicing their opinions on a variety of issues.

A Black Lives Matter demonstration is happening outside of the D.C. police headquarters. Protesters have chained themselves across the entrance of a checkpoint to block people from getting in. WUSA9's Andrea McCarren tweeted a video showing an incident involving some tension. The tension broke out when a woman with a cane tried to step over the chained demonstrators, McCarren reports. Her husband helped her cross and a fight broke out between him and the demonstrators.

McCarren also came across a "Free Palestine" protest in the area of 1st and D Streets at the Blue Gate entrance.

Other protesters are now in the area of 12th and E and F Streets. They can be heard chanting " Say it loud, say it clear refugees are welcome here." Some of these protesters are blocking the entrance at 10th and E Streets so supporters cannot get to the checkpoint. Police have been helping create a path for those trying to get to the checkpoint. They have been reports of protesters being pepper-sprayed by police.

In the same area WUSA9's Mikea Turner reported that a D.C. photographer was down after a scuffle among protesters. The photographer is now seeking medical attention.

People are showing up with signs outside of Union Station to protest Trump's inauguration, WUSA9's Ileana Diaz reports. Bigger crowds are expected later on Friday.

On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, protesters flooded the streets on Pennsylvania Avenue near the locations of inaugural balls and events.

