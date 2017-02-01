Proposal to change Maine's time zone

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A proposal put forward in a Maine Legislature committee Wednesday suggested changing Maine's time zone from Eastern to Atlantic Standard Time year-round.

Representative Kathleen Dillingham (R - Oxford) presented the idea to the State and Local Government committee.

“This would allow them to have an hour of usable daylight at the end of the day instead of the early sunrise in the morning where many people are already getting ready for work or perhaps still in bed," said Rep. Dillingham.

One concern on both sides of the argument deals with the impact on driving and drivers. Some argued that shifting to Atlantic Standard Time year-round would leave kids waiting at the bus stop in the darkness, increasing their risk of being hit. Others said that it would allow for more daylight during the rush-hour commute, which could lead to fewer accidents.

“There’s a counterbalance there I think. I certainly don’t like coming out of work nad having it be pitch dark, but I adjust to it and I adjust for it and I drive a little more carefully," said Suzanne Goucher, president of the Maine Association of Broadcasters.

Dillingham said that they would also watch states such as Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, which are supposedly also considering the change.

