NEWBURGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The days are numbered for that Christmas tree in your living room or den. So what do you do with it when the holiday spirit has passed?

Monday NEWSCENTER turned to a man who knows a lot about how to properly dispose of them. Jim Corliss owns Piper Mountain Christmas Trees with his wife. He's spent more than 30 years working with trees.

Jim Corliss is the former President of both the National, and the Maine State Christmas Tree Associations. Before that he, was the chair of the recycling committee. It’s fair to say Christmas trees are his specialty. Corliss said one of the best ways to properly dispose of your tree is to check with your local municipality to see if they collect the trees.

“Grind it recycle it turn it into mulch, which can go on city park pathways, or it can be piled up and and spread on fields” said Jim Corliss.

He said this way, the tree goes back into the earth, where it came from.

If you live in a rural area he said,“You can just take it out back and what we do with ours is we set it up in the snowbank and throw a lot of popcorn in it from time to time and let the birds have it”.

Corliss said trees can also be recycled and used for other purposes.

“They have used them to create buffers like in the Mississippi Delta. The trees will pick up that silt and stop it and it forms new land” said Corliss.

And he said they can even help prevent beach erosion.

“Take them out and bury them and get some sand over them and those are areas that won't erode as rapidly if they have hurricanes, high water” said Corliss.

But in the long run he said a real tree is the environmentally friendly way to go.

“It will break down overtime and an artificial tree will not it'll be there forever and so still even if it goes to a landfill, the natural real Christmas tree is the best thing environmentally” said Corliss.

Now Corliss stressed one of the most important things to remember when disposing of your tree is to make you take all the artificial items off of it such as tinsel and ornaments which are harmful to animals and the environment.

