Probation for illegally importing thousands of sea urchins

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Portland company has been put on probation for illegally importing nearly 50,000 pounds of sea urchins.



Prosecutors say ISF Trading Company will be on probation for a year and must pay a fine of more than $550,000 and forfeit nearly $300,000. The company buys seafood such as sea urchins from Maine and Canadian suppliers, processes it and sells it.



Court records say ISF bought urchins from a Canadian supplier that wasn't authorized to export to the U.S. Records say ISF then brought the urchins into the country under the false label of another Canadian supplier.



Prosecutors say the processed roe of the 48,000 pounds of sea urchins was worth more than $170,000.



ISF owner Atchan Tamaki says the imports were a mistake and won't happen again.

