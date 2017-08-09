Prison inmate convicted of sexually assaulting minor dies

WARREN, Maine (AP) - Officials say a Maine state prison inmate serving a sentence for sexual abuse of a minor has died.
Officials at the Warren prison say 74-year-old Henry Bishop died around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. He had served two and a half years of his three-year sentence.
The Office of the Maine Attorney General, Maine State Police and the Medical Examiner are reviewing the death.
