Prison inmate convicted of sexually assaulting minor dies

Associated Press , WCSH 3:08 PM. EDT August 09, 2017

WARREN, Maine (AP) - Officials say a Maine state prison inmate serving a sentence for sexual abuse of a minor has died.

Officials at the Warren prison say 74-year-old Henry Bishop died around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. He had served two and a half years of his three-year sentence.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General, Maine State Police and the Medical Examiner are reviewing the death.

