Price increase on 'nips' approved

Scott Thistle and Portland Press Herald , WCSH 12:42 PM. EDT August 08, 2017

HALLOWELL, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Despite the objections of three suppliers, the Maine liquor commission agreed Tuesday to raise the price on 778 different products sold in state-sanctioned agency liquor stores.

The 3-2 vote means the price of most 50 milliliter bottles or “nips” will go from 99 cents to $1.49 starting on Oct. 1.

