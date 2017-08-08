Price increase on 'nips' approved

PORTLAND, ME - FEBRUARY 1: Miniature liquor bottles have become a chronic litter problem. (Getty Images) (Photo: Portland Press Herald, Copyright - 2017 Portland Press Herald)

HALLOWELL, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Despite the objections of three suppliers, the Maine liquor commission agreed Tuesday to raise the price on 778 different products sold in state-sanctioned agency liquor stores.

The 3-2 vote means the price of most 50 milliliter bottles or “nips” will go from 99 cents to $1.49 starting on Oct. 1.

