President Trump's tweets are official statements, White House

(NEWS CENTER) -- President Trump continues to use Twitter to voice his unfiltered opinions. Just a week after his 'covfefe' tweet took the internet by storm, "despite the constant negative press covfefe," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump's tweets should be taken as official statements.

"The president is president of the United States, so they are considered official statements by the president of the United States," said Spicer. "The president is the most effective messenger on his agenda and I think his use of social media ... gives him an opportunity to speak straight to the American people, which has proved to be a very, very effective tool," Spicer said.

Just a day earlier though, White House National Security advisor Sebastian Gorka made a contradictory statement, “it’s not policy, it’s social media, please understand the difference.”

NBC News reports, (http://nbcnews.to/2r1qc3w) President Trump's tweets have played a major role in his presidency by "offering a window into his thinking, sometimes at the expense of his administration's own messaging. Despite bipartisan complaints about his continued 140-character habit, Trump has persisted in making his views known on social media."

At this time it's not clear which of the president's twitter handles the White House will consider official. Today, the president used @realdonaldtrump to tweet about his upcoming nomination for FBI director, "I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow." And used @POTUS to bring attention to his Air Traffic Control initiative.

The President, however, has repeatedly re-tweeted posts from this account via the official presidential Tweeter handle, @POTUS.

