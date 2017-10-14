President Trump keeps blocking people on Twitter. Is that legal?

WASHINGTON (NEWS CENTER) -- Lawyers for President Donald Trump say a judge should reject a lawsuit challenging the President's ability to block his critics from following him on Twitter.



The lawyers filed papers late Friday to try to put an end to a Manhattan federal court lawsuit that makes First Amendment claims.

They said Trump's Twitter feed, which has more than 40 million followers, is not state action.

The lawsuit was filed in July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven people rejected by Trump after criticizing the president.



in a statement today...the institute's director, Jameel Jaffer said Trump's lawyers were wrong in their legal analysis.

And the president is not above the law.

