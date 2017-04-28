WCSH
President Bush released from Houston hospital

April 28, 2017

HOUSTON, Texas (NEWS CENTER) -- President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from a Houston area hospital. 

According to a press release sent by a spokesperson, Bush was released and is spending time with family and friends at his Houston home. 

Bush had been treated for mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.

 

