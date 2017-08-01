WCSH
Prayer service for missing priest

Dan Frye, WCSH 4:34 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

Caribou, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- While police are still asking for the public's help to locate Clement Thibodeau of Caribou, friends and family are trying another approach.

On Wednesday, August 2, a prayer service will be held for his safe return. Organizers say the service will take place at 6:00 PM at Sacred Heart Church, 1141 Van Buren Rd, North Caribou.

Father David Raymond will preside at the service. 

 

 

