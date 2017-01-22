Prank Against Steelers Suspected in Hotel Fire Alarm

(Photo: NBC Boston)

A man was arrested and charged Sunday with setting off a fire alarm at a Boston hotel that roused the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their playoff with the New England Patriots.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said police and Massport Fire responded to the Hilton Hotel at Logan Airport at 3:40 a.m. where officials determined it was a false alarm.

A further investigation found that Dennis Harrison, 25, of East Boston, who was found walking on the hotel property, had activated the alarm.

Police said Harrison was not a guest at the hotel. He has been charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and setting off a false fire alarm. Harrison was released on $100 bail.



The Steelers are scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.



Copyright Associated Press / NBC Boston

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved