Power outages beginning in Maine as storm moves in

Power outages are beginning in Maine as the storm is moving in.

As of 10:45 p.m., Central Maine Power reports outages are affecting 3,697 customers, mostly in York and Cumberland counties.

Emera is reporting no outages at the moment.

The number of outages is expected to increase overnight. The strongest winds, gusting over 60 mph in spots, are expected between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

