Power outages after tractor-trailer knocks out telephone poles

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- More than 2,000 customers are without power in the area of New Gloucester, Auburn and Poland after a tractor-trailer brought down telephone poles Monday afternoon.

Hotel Road is closed from Poland Spring Road to the city line.

According to Central Maine Power, 1,803 customers were affected in New Gloucester, 515 in Poland and 470 in Auburn.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries, according to Auburn Police. They say the driver went off the road and took down power lines with it.

