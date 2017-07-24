Power outage on Route 1 in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Scarborough Police are trying to determine why there is a power outage effecting close to 1000 homes in Scarborough Monday afternoon.

The power was out on Route 1 from Pleasant Hill road to Portland Farms road. Police are asking people to avoid the area if they can and use extreme causiton.

Central Maine Power is reporting 950 homes without power as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

CMP is not sure what caused the outage.

This story will be updated.

