Power outage leaves thousands in the dark Saturday morning

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Central Maine Power is reporting 2,280 customers without power Saturday morning. Parts of Portland, Falmouth and Buxton are affected by the outage, according to CMP's Outage Map.

A cause has not been reported, but the utility's website says it is investigating and assessing the outage. Restoration time is estimated at 9:45 a.m.

This story will be updated

